Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Invests $13.93 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after buying an additional 133,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

