iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.6162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

