Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Waters Corporation $WAT

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 16.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.68.

NYSE WAT opened at $323.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.34 and a 200-day moving average of $348.42. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

