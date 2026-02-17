Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guidance Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,561,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,513,000 after purchasing an additional 784,368 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 692,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 72,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 111,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

