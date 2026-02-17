Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires Shares of 7,140 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of VEU stock opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $81.31.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.
