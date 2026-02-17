Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,675 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $75,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $235.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $251.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.