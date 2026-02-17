Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 69,346 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.28% of Everest Group worth $41,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Natixis increased its position in Everest Group by 1,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 1,863.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,425,000 after acquiring an additional 91,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 157.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $337.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($18.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Mizuho set a $360.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

