Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 727,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,618,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after buying an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $226.16 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,074.12. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $25,607,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

