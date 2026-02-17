Analysts Set Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target at $82.50

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.
FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.
FOX Price Performance
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FOX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.90. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $5,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,082.12. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 792.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2,459.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after buying an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $13,758,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 26.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 538,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in FOX by 8.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.
Key FOX News
Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Extensive coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case — multiple Fox pieces on FBI DNA work, alleged notes and investigation analysis — is a major national story likely increasing Fox News traffic and engagement across TV and digital platforms. Nancy Guthrie case: FBI prepares for ‘parallel realities’ while awaiting DNA results
- Positive Sentiment: Fox Weather’s live storm coverage in California (heavy rain, flooding, mountain snow) is drawing local and national audiences — a near-term lift to streaming and digital pageviews that supports ad revenue. Live updates: California slammed by ‘dangerous’ storm, 8 feet of snow and life-threatening floods – FOX Weather
- Positive Sentiment: Breaking local news such as the Rhode Island ice rink shooting draws immediate attention to Fox local and national feeds, supporting same?day audience spikes. Shooting at ice rink in Rhode Island kills two people, including suspect
- Neutral Sentiment: Bipartisan push to sue AI companies over deepfake images introduces regulatory uncertainty for platforms and content distribution — could alter cost or liability for media tech but impact on Fox is unclear. Bipartisan push to sue AI companies over deepfake images
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported spike in short interest entries appears to contain erroneous values (shows 0 shares/NaN). If real, rising short interest could pressure the stock; current data is unreliable and should be validated with official filings.
- Negative Sentiment: Pentagon review of a top AI firm after Maduro-raid questions raises broader supply?chain and regulatory risk for AI/tech providers — potential headwinds for adtech or data partners used by media companies. Maduro raid questions trigger Pentagon review of top AI firm as potential ‘supply chain risk’
- Negative Sentiment: International controversy — a medical NGO quitting a Gaza hospital over armed operatives — could increase polarized coverage and advertiser sensitivity in certain markets. Medical NGO that slammed Israel’s anti-terror raid now quits Gaza hospital over armed operatives
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.
FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.
Featured Articles
