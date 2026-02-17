DT Midstream (DTM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $320.07 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.3%

DTM opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 21.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

