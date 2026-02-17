Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) & Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Head to Head Contrast

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edgewise Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 1 2 6 1 2.70 Sarepta Therapeutics 6 13 9 0 2.11

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.18%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.84, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$133.81 million ($1.58) -18.99 Sarepta Therapeutics $1.90 billion 0.98 $235.24 million ($3.01) -5.91

Sarepta Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sarepta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -30.88% -29.42% Sarepta Therapeutics -11.25% -4.85% -1.78%

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy. The company develops EDG-7500, a small molecule for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other severe cardiac disorders that is in Phase I clinical trials. In addition, it develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Hansa Biopharma; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

