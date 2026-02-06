Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup lowered shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:BCKIY opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

