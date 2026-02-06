Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $179.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $138.62. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat and strong fee-related growth — Hamilton Lane reported EPS and revenue above consensus and highlighted 31% fee?related revenue growth plus continued AUM expansion and the strategic Guardian partnership that supports recurring fee streams. Hamilton Lane outlines Guardian partnership impact and highlights 31% fee-related revenue growth

Earnings materials and call slides posted — the presentation and earnings snapshot give detail on underlying metrics and management commentary for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/profit taking — despite the positive fundamentals and analyst upgrades, the stock is trading lower today, likely reflecting short?term profit taking, possible multiple compression after earlier gains, and broader market/tech weakness that can weigh on growth stocks.

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

