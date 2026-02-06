Northland Securities Predicts Enphase Energy Q2 Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $70.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $198,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,260.87. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 215,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,246.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.