IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $71,250.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,285. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $103.26.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,645,000. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 73,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 95.6% in the third quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 133,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

