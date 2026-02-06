John Mccartney Sells 500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $84,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,455.09. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 1st, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $82,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $1,049,360.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

