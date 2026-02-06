Analysts Offer Predictions for ADUR Q3 Earnings

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aduro Clean Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

ADUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Aduro Clean Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aduro Clean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Aduro Clean Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUR opened at $10.43 on Friday. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,393.09% and a negative return on equity of 129.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 50.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Aduro Clean Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aduro Clean Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $22 price target (roughly a 110% upside vs. the recent open), giving the stock clear analyst-driven upside and raising visibility among institutional investors. HC Wainwright initiation

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $22 price target (roughly a 110% upside vs. the recent open), giving the stock clear analyst-driven upside and raising visibility among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Aduro selected Chemelot as the site for its planned chemical recycling plant — a tangible operational milestone that de?risks execution and supports revenue buildout timelines if permitting and financing proceed. Plant site selection

Aduro selected Chemelot as the site for its planned chemical recycling plant — a tangible operational milestone that de?risks execution and supports revenue buildout timelines if permitting and financing proceed. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage and analysis (e.g., Seeking Alpha) are highlighting recent operational wins and the firm’s long?term cleantech potential, which can attract investor interest and momentum. Seeking Alpha article

Industry coverage and analysis (e.g., Seeking Alpha) are highlighting recent operational wins and the firm’s long?term cleantech potential, which can attract investor interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published multi?year EPS forecasts (showing negative EPS through 2030) as part of its coverage — useful guidance for modeling, but these projections assume ramping capex and commercialization risks that investors should vet. Analyst estimates

HC Wainwright published multi?year EPS forecasts (showing negative EPS through 2030) as part of its coverage — useful guidance for modeling, but these projections assume ramping capex and commercialization risks that investors should vet. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish initiation and site selection, Aduro remains unprofitable historically (large negative net margin and negative ROE) and is trading below its 50? and 200?day moving averages — signaling execution and profitability risks that could pressure the stock if milestones slip.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development?stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low?emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high?purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane?based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

