Q2 Earnings Estimate for AMD Issued By Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $313.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multi?quarter and FY2027 earnings forecasts (FY2027 now $6.34 EPS), signaling bullish medium?term expectations for AMD’s AI/data?center roadmap. MarketBeat AMD

Northland Securities raised multi?quarter and FY2027 earnings forecasts (FY2027 now $6.34 EPS), signaling bullish medium?term expectations for AMD’s AI/data?center roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Several sell?side analysts reaffirmed or raised price targets (Evercore to $328, KeyCorp to $300, Benchmark reiterated buy), which supports upside potential from current levels. Analysts Reset AMD Price Target

Several sell?side analysts reaffirmed or raised price targets (Evercore to $328, KeyCorp to $300, Benchmark reiterated buy), which supports upside potential from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buyers and ARK Invest picked up shares after the drop, providing demand support from large funds that view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Cathie Wood Buys AMD

Institutional buyers and ARK Invest picked up shares after the drop, providing demand support from large funds that view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Supply dynamics are mixed — reports show longer lead times for server CPUs in China, which could reflect strong demand but also create delivery issues for customers. Monitor fulfillment timing and order flow. Reuters: CPU lead times

Supply dynamics are mixed — reports show longer lead times for server CPUs in China, which could reflect strong demand but also create delivery issues for customers. Monitor fulfillment timing and order flow. Neutral Sentiment: Product catalysts (MI450, Helios rack?scale solutions) remain on the roadmap and are cited as back?half 2026/2027 growth drivers; these are longer?dated positives that won’t fully offset near?term guidance concerns. MarketBeat on AMD roadmap

Product catalysts (MI450, Helios rack?scale solutions) remain on the roadmap and are cited as back?half 2026/2027 growth drivers; these are longer?dated positives that won’t fully offset near?term guidance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Big intraday sell?off after Q4: despite beating revenue/EPS, Q1 guidance disappointed some investors and trading flagged that part of Q4 data?center upside was China?timed (one?off MI308 revenue), raising sustainability concerns. CNBC on guidance and CEO comments

Big intraday sell?off after Q4: despite beating revenue/EPS, Q1 guidance disappointed some investors and trading flagged that part of Q4 data?center upside was China?timed (one?off MI308 revenue), raising sustainability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary warns the sell?off reflects elevated expectations for AI revenue and a rotation out of high?growth tech; near?term sentiment may remain weak until clearer, repeatable AI revenue traction appears. Investopedia: Selloff explanation

Market commentary warns the sell?off reflects elevated expectations for AI revenue and a rotation out of high?growth tech; near?term sentiment may remain weak until clearer, repeatable AI revenue traction appears. Negative Sentiment: Reports of potential GPU price hikes to align with Nvidia could pressure demand or invite competitive scrutiny; pricing moves may be viewed negatively by some customers and investors. TipRanks: GPU price reports

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

