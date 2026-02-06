Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

Titan Mining stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Mining stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Mining Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc and graphite, as well as iron-oxide copper gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat? Edwards mining district in northern New York. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

