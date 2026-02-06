UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,122.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,526.03. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,483.90. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 193.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 88.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

