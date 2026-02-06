Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/5/2026 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/4/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/4/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/15/2026 – Silicon Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories
In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $276,471.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,287.69. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.
