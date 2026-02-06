Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2026 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2026 – Silicon Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,907. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $276,471.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,287.69. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,528 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

