Guinness Asset Management LTD Invests $426,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $20.06 (from $19.95) and bumped several 2026–2027 quarterly estimates (Q4 2027 to $5.50, Q3 2027 to $5.70, Q2 2027 to $5.04, Q4 2026 to $5.00). Those upward revisions signal improving medium-term profit expectations from a well-known independent research shop, which can support higher valuation expectations. Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for JAZZ Earnings

Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $20.06 (from $19.95) and bumped several 2026–2027 quarterly estimates (Q4 2027 to $5.50, Q3 2027 to $5.70, Q2 2027 to $5.04, Q4 2026 to $5.00). Those upward revisions signal improving medium-term profit expectations from a well-known independent research shop, which can support higher valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The estimate changes are mostly small in magnitude (cent-to-tenth-of-dollar moves), suggesting incremental rather than transformational upside; investors may wait for company-reported results to confirm the trend before materially re-pricing the stock.

The estimate changes are mostly small in magnitude (cent-to-tenth-of-dollar moves), suggesting incremental rather than transformational upside; investors may wait for company-reported results to confirm the trend before materially re-pricing the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a few nearer-term quarter estimates (Q2 2026 to $4.88, Q3 2026 to $5.25, Q4 2025 to $5.15). Even modest downgrades to near-term prints can prompt short-term selling or raise caution among traders focused on the next reported quarter.

Zacks trimmed a few nearer-term quarter estimates (Q2 2026 to $4.88, Q3 2026 to $5.25, Q4 2025 to $5.15). Even modest downgrades to near-term prints can prompt short-term selling or raise caution among traders focused on the next reported quarter. Negative Sentiment: Despite the mostly positive medium-term lift, the stock traded lower — likely reflecting profit-taking/technical pressure after a recent run toward its 52-week high and the 50-day moving average acting as resistance (50?day MA $168.36 vs. current below that). Lower-than-average intraday volume also suggests limited buying conviction.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $994,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,387.98. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $379,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,801.08. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 123,791 shares of company stock worth $21,991,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6%

JAZZ opened at $163.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

