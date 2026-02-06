Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. AON makes up 3.1% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $38,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Aon expands its cyber risk capabilities through a partnership with SecurityScorecard, widening its product set for cyber risk scoring and advisory — a direct revenue/ADJ cross-sell opportunity. Aon partners with SecurityScorecard to widen cyber risk offering
- Positive Sentiment: ICICI has deployed Aon’s PathWise to address stricter capital rules — an example of enterprise software demand and recurring-license/implementation revenue from large financial clients. ICICI rolls out Aon’s PathWise to tackle stricter capital rules
- Positive Sentiment: Aon reported a material improvement in profitability, with net income rising to $3.7B for 2025 — a strong earnings signal that supports forward cash flow and valuation. Aon net income jumps to $3.7b in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Aon’s Global Medical Trend Rates report flags higher employee medical plan costs in India (?11.5% in 2026), which can increase demand for benefits consulting and programme redesign services that Aon provides. Aon’s 2026 Global Medical Trend Rates Report highlights that employee medical plan costs in India are expected to rise by 11.5% in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Aon is highlighting cyber insurance exposures (regulatory and fine-related) that leave firms exposed — this commentary can drive advisory and placement business as clients seek solutions. Cyber fine insurance rules leaving businesses financially exposed – Aon
- Neutral Sentiment: Aon says buyer-friendly conditions persist in global insurance markets — important market color but mixed implications for broker revenues and pricing leverage. Buyer friendly conditions persist for global insurance market, says Aon
- Neutral Sentiment: Several regional hires and reshuffles (UK insolvency & restructuring team growth; Greece/Cyprus reinsurance reshuffle) indicate continued investment in advisory capabilities but are operational in nature. Aon continues insolvency and restructuring team growth with new appointment Aon reshuffles Reinsurance Solutions business in Greece and Cyprus
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional hires and thought leadership pieces underline strategic focus on analytics and tailored insight for 2026 — positive for long-term positioning but limited immediate EPS impact. Tailored insight and analytics-driven decision-making key for firms in 2026: Aon
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces highlight mixed recent returns and a modest revenue shortfall in the latest quarter (EPS beat but revenue slightly below estimates), which helps explain short-term selling pressure and investor caution. Is There Still Value In Aon (AON) Shares After Mixed Recent Returns?
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $436.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.
Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.
In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.
