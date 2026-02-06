Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF $ASHR

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 249,190 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,461,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,955,000.

Get Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares. ASHR was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.