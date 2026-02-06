Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY Shares Sold by IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P.

IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823,545 shares during the quarter. Pony AI comprises about 6.5% of IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P.’s holdings in Pony AI were worth $102,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HSG Holding Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter worth about $78,184,000. TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,903,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,230,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Pony AI by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,379,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pony AI by 268.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 609,666 shares during the period.

Pony AI Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ PONY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 6.39. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 350.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PONY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pony AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Pony AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

