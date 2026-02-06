Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.13. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$59.16 and a 12 month high of C$88.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 65.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.5564428 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

