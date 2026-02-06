Crypto.com Staked ETH Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (CDCETH)

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,042.59 or 0.03084589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $74.39 million and $122.03 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,746.33 or 0.99285765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Crypto.com Staked ETH

Crypto.com Staked ETH’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 11,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 11,420 with 36,420 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 2,063.40088143 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $146,682.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

