GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) & Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Head-To-Head Survey

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Republic Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Bancorp $411.12 million 3.54 $131.32 million $6.72 11.07

Analyst Ratings

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Republic Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Republic Bancorp has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Republic Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Republic Bancorp 25.19% 12.39% 1.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

