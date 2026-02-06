Sahara AI (SAHARA) Price Reaches $0.0150

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Sahara AI has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and $17.09 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sahara AI has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Sahara AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sahara AI Coin Profile

Sahara AI was first traded on June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. Sahara AI’s official message board is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai. The official website for Sahara AI is saharaai.com.

Sahara AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,776,562,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.01472818 USD and is down -13.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $17,497,593.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sahara AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sahara AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

