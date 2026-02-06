Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.71 and traded as high as C$25.20. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$24.54, with a volume of 371,639 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.21.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of C$187.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.