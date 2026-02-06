Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.00. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 9,335 shares changing hands.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of 486.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.18% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Established in 2003, the company conducts its banking operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, South River Bank, offering community banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area.

South River Bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and consumer lending solutions such as residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

