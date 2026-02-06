Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.67 and traded as high as C$19.63. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$18.99, with a volume of 32,706 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$255.67 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9692308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aerostructures and aeroengines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three-fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount.
