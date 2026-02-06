Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.77 and traded as high as GBX 262.94. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 254.82, with a volume of 94,325 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concurrent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 275 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 275.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £221.67 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.77.

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 69,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217, for a total transaction of £150,695.65. Also, insider Miles Adcock sold 103,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 242, for a total value of £250,172.34. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today’s leading embedded Operating Systems.

