Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.97 and traded as high as C$3.07. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 19,100 shares changing hands.

Aimia Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market cap of C$269.40 million, a PE ratio of -301.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.97.

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.