Saputo (TSE:SAP) Announces Earnings Results

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter.

Saputo Trading Up 0.2%

TSE SAP opened at C$42.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.04. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$23.15 and a 12 month high of C$43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is -385.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.