Saputo (TSE:SAP) Announces Earnings Results

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter.
Saputo Trading Up 0.2%
TSE SAP opened at C$42.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.04. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$23.15 and a 12 month high of C$43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is -385.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
About Saputo
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.