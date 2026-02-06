B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.20 and traded as high as C$6.76. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 6,736,078 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.35 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.20.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.