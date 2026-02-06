Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.24. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 575,278 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.20 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.35.

Sherritt International Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$111.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of C$39.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0576923 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt. Metals Other segment is comprised of buying, marketing and selling certain of Moa Joint Venture’s nickel and cobalt production. Its Power segment constructs and operates an electricity generating plant whereas The Technologies and Corporate segment consist of the metallurgical technology business and general corporate activities.

