The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.09 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $63,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,117.51. This represents a 16.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 606,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 133,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

