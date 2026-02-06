John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes $2.30 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,510 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $269.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day moving average of $339.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.04 and a 12 month high of $465.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.81.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

