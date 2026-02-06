John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 57,517 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,517 shares during the period. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $136.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.61, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

