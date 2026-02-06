Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $2,150,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,339.16. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $698,628.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,608.25. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

