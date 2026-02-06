JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 610,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,099,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,813,000 after purchasing an additional 227,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

