C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 818,888 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,888 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in KE were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in KE by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,526,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,616,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KE by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,708,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,521,000 after purchasing an additional 265,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 783,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 1,608,207 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

