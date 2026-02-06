C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 2,365 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,064,718,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 896,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,907,000 after buying an additional 507,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 555.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,063,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,469,000 after acquiring an additional 388,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 501.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 324,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 270,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.92 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

