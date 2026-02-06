Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 455.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7%

STZ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.