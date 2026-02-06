Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 1.02% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $41.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

