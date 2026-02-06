Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.0526.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.06. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.