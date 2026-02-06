Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $190.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.9744.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $217.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.29, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at $78,336,921.39. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,028,945 shares of company stock worth $184,544,256. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 13.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

