TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.6850 and last traded at $0.6285. Approximately 1,522,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,408,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6060.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get TryHard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TryHard

TryHard Stock Up 3.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of TryHard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TryHard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Our principal businesses comprise (i) event curation, (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TryHard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TryHard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.