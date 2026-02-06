Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.59 and traded as high as $38.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $38.0240, with a volume of 207,696 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $606.10 million, a P/E ratio of 292.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.